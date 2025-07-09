Dominican Republic named partner country for Top Resa 2025 Tourism Fair

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado announced that the Dominican Republic will serve as the partner country at the prestigious Top Resa 2025 international tourism trade fair, set to take place in Paris, France.

Collado highlighted the significance of this opportunity to enhance the country’s global image as a premier Caribbean destination. As part of the showcase, the Dominican Republic will spotlight Miches as a featured destination, alongside its already well-established tourist hotspots.

“This global platform allows us to reaffirm the Dominican Republic as a true paradise,” said Collado, emphasizing the event’s strategic value in attracting international investment and boosting tourism visibility.