Casa de Campo’s Food & Wine Festival returns with star-studded chef lineup

Santo Domingo.- Casa de Campo Resort & Villas announced the return of its Food & Wine Festival, set for Oct. 10–11, promising two days of high-end dining events, tastings and live culinary demonstrations presented by American Express.

Organizers said the third edition will bring an international roster of culinary ambassadors to the resort, including chefs Hubert Keller, Scott Conant and Dominican chef Tita Páez. This year’s program adds celebrated restaurateur Michael Mina to the roster, who will join the guest chefs for a pair of marquee events.

Festival activities begin Friday afternoon at the Marina Riverside Center, where guests can sample small-plate creations, premium wines, cocktails and distilled spirits in a curated tasting environment. The celebration continues Saturday with a signature beachfront Dinner Under the Stars at Minitas Beach Club, where the guest chefs will present a multi-course menu against the resort’s seaside backdrop.

Jason Kycek, Casa de Campo’s vice president of sales and corporate marketing and the festival’s creator, framed the weekend as a celebration of both global cuisine and Dominican culinary identity. “We are proud to continue this tradition that celebrates culinary excellence and the cultural richness of the Dominican Republic,” he said, adding that the festival will pair international techniques with local flavors.

The program will include live cooking demonstrations and guided pairings organized in partnership with Invited Clubs, giving attendees the chance to learn directly from chefs and sommeliers. The event will be hosted by television personality Raúl de Molina, and Univision’s “El Gordo y La Flaca” will broadcast live from Casa de Campo across the weekend, extending the festival’s reach to audiences in the United States and Latin America.