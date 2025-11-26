David Collado recognized by Asonahores for transforming Dominican tourism

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Hotel and Tourism Association (Asonahores) honored Tourism Minister David Collado for his outstanding leadership and lasting contributions to strengthening and internationally positioning the country’s tourism sector. The recognition took place during the Sports Tourism Investment Forum, which gathered tourism leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and sports representatives to promote sports tourism as a strategic pillar for diversifying the national tourism offer.

Asonahores highlighted Collado’s vision, commitment, and effective management, noting key achievements such as the post-pandemic recovery, record-breaking tourist arrivals, and the country’s consolidation as one of the region’s most competitive destinations. The organization emphasized that his work has left a significant legacy for the continued growth of the industry.

During the event, Collado thanked the association for the honor and reaffirmed his dedication to sustainable tourism development. He underscored the need to further strengthen public–private partnerships and expand the country’s tourism offerings. The forum also showcased initiatives and projects aimed at promoting international sporting events in the Dominican Republic, creating new tourism niches and driving investment and job opportunities for Dominican citizens.