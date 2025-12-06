Tourism and Arajet announce the airline’s third daily flight to New York

Tourism Minister David Collado and Arajet CEO and founder Victor Pacheco announced the expansion of air connectivity between the Dominican Republic and the New York area, with the airline starting next spring to operate a third daily flight to Newark Airport (EWR).

The announcement responds to the sustained growth in demand from the Dominican diaspora in the United States, as well as the increased flow of tourists and travelers between both countries.

According to Pacheco, the new daily route will reinforce Arajet’s commitment to offering an accessible, competitive, and quality service, especially during key seasons such as Christmas.

Furthermore, both officials confirmed that — during this year’s Christmas holidays — the Dominican diaspora “will be guaranteed the most affordable prices on the market,” reaffirming that Arajet seeks to facilitate family reunions without “sacrificing the budget.”

“This is the result of all the effort the Dominican government made to sign open skies agreements, fostering greater competition and better connectivity. Thanks to this, today we see a Dominican airline flying to six cities in the United States at the most competitive prices on the market,” Collado stated.

To date, Arajet operates two daily flights between Santo Domingo (Las Américas International Airport (AILA)) and Newark (EWR). The first flight—the regular schedule—departs Santo Domingo at 6:10 a.m. and arrives in Newark at 9:30 a.m., while the second flight—a recent addition—departs at 7:10 p.m. and arrives at 10:30 p.m.