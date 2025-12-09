Abinader inaugurates Dreams and Secrets Playa Esmeralda hotels

Miches, DR.- President Luis Abinader led the inauguration of the Dreams and Secrets Playa Esmeralda hotels, two major tourism developments in Miches built with an investment of RD$23 billion. The projects mark a historic milestone for the region, reinforcing the government’s strategy to position the Eastern corridor as a world-class destination and expand economic and hotel growth.

Tourism Minister David Collado emphasized that Miches has become “the new tourist destination of the Dominican Republic,” propelled by strong public-private collaboration. In recent years, this partnership has enabled the construction of more than 2,000 hotel rooms, including the newly opened Inversora Playa Esmeralda complex.

Collado also highlighted the resort’s immediate success, reporting occupancy rates above 80% and expected to reach 85% in December, even without an airport operating in the area.