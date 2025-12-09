JetSmart begins operations between the Dominican Republic and Colombia

Punta Cana.- JetSmart has launched new international routes connecting Punta Cana with the Colombian cities of Medellín and Cali, with operations beginning on December 5. The airline will offer three weekly flights between Punta Cana International Airport and the airports of Cali and Medellín, expanding travel options and flexibility for both Dominican and Colombian passengers.

To celebrate the launch, JetSmart introduced a promotional code, “1ERVUELO,” which offers up to 20% off tickets purchased between December 5 and 15, 2025. The promotion applies to travel from January 15 to June 25, 2026, giving travelers the chance to plan vacations or business trips to destinations known for their culture, gastronomy, nature, and nightlife. JetSmart representatives highlighted that the new routes aim to enhance connectivity between the Dominican Republic, Colombia, and the broader South American region.

Punta Cana Airport’s Airside Operations Director, Giovanni Rainieri, emphasized that the connection between Medellín and Punta Cana will contribute to economic development and enrich travel options for both locals and visitors.