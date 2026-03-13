Arajet, PANACA RD partner to boost cultural tourism in Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- Arajet announced a strategic alliance with PANACA RD aimed at enhancing the tourism experience in the Punta Cana destination.

As part of the initiative, more than 100,000 tickets to PANACA RD will be given to Arajet passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic through Punta Cana International Airport during March. The tickets will be distributed on board flights to eligible travelers whose final destination is the country.

The partnership seeks to bring visitors closer to Dominican culture through attractions such as the Travesía World Show, an equestrian musical production featuring dozens of artists and horses, as well as Plaza Herencia Dominicana and the Fiesta Dominicana live music show. Both companies said the alliance aims to diversify tourism offerings in Punta Cana while promoting the country’s culture as a central part of the visitor experience.