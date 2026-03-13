Tourism and Attractions Samaná 2026 Fair opens in Dominican Republic

The event, held at Hacienda Samaná Bay Hotel & Residences through March 15, features more than 60 companies and over 40 local entrepreneurs and artisans showcasing products, services and cultural traditions from the province. Organizers expect more than 15,000 attendees.

This year’s fair is dedicated to China and aims to strengthen international cooperation and investment opportunities between the two countries. Diplomats from India, Russia and Panama are also participating.

The program includes tourism promotions, conferences, business meetings, adventure experiences, cultural performances and tastings of regional products. One highlight will be the preparation of what organizers say will be the world’s largest seafood asopao with coconut, showcasing the province’s culinary heritage.