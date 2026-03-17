British Airways expands Punta Cana–London flights for winter 2026

British Airways announced an expansion of its winter 2026 schedule, increasing flights between Punta Cana and London Gatwick to four times per week. The move is part of a broader 9% growth in the airline’s long-haul network, aimed at offering more travel options and strengthening connectivity between the Dominican Republic and the United Kingdom.

The airline, which has operated the route since 2009, said the additional flights will improve accessibility and maintain its premium service for travelers. Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Neil Chernoff highlighted that the expansion reflects strong demand on key routes and represents a significant investment in the airline’s long-haul leisure network.

British Airways also noted that it is adjusting capacity in response to shifting global travel demand, including impacts from the Middle East situation, and will continue to monitor trends to add flights where necessary.