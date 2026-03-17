Lack of direct flights limits Chinese tourism to Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Chinese ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Chen Luning, stated that the absence of direct flights is a key obstacle limiting the growth of Chinese tourism to the Dominican Republic. Although there is interest among Chinese travelers, long distances and the need for connecting routes reduce visitor numbers, with most of the 30,000 to 40,000 annual arrivals entering via third countries such as the United States, Canada, or Europe.

Speaking during the Tourism and Attractions Samaná 2026, the diplomat expressed interest in improving air connectivity through direct routes or airline partnerships to facilitate travel. He noted that strengthening these links could significantly boost tourist arrivals and encourage greater exchange between both nations.

Chen Luning also highlighted that the Dominican Republic is viewed as an attractive destination for investment due to its political stability and economic growth. He reaffirmed that bilateral relations are based on mutual respect and cooperation, adding that expanding connectivity would help deepen tourism, economic ties, and cultural exchange.