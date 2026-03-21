Punta Cana Airport recognized as the “Best in Central America and the Caribbean”

Punta Cana Airport (PUJ) was recognized as the “Best Airport in Central America and the Caribbean” at the World Airport Awards 2026, organized by Skytrax, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the airport industry worldwide.

The announcement was made during the ceremony held on March 18 in London, as part of the Passenger Terminal Expo (PTE) World, where the airports best rated by passengers from around the world are awarded.

This is the first time PUJ has received this distinction at the World Airport Awards. Furthermore, thanks to the results obtained in the global survey, the airport entered the list of the 100 best airports in the world for the first time.

The recent improvements made to Terminal B, aimed at expanding operational capacity and enhancing passenger comfort, have strengthened the travel experience and consolidated the airport’s position as one of the main international hubs in the Caribbean.

Edward Plaisted , CEO of Skytrax, noted that “this award for Punta Cana Airport highlights the growing recognition from passengers for its improved facilities. Continued investment is strengthening its appeal to travelers and reaffirming the airport’s role as one of the most important international hubs in the Caribbean.”

The recognition reaffirms Punta Cana Airport’s commitment to excellence in service, innovation, and continuous improvement of the passenger experience, consolidating its leadership in the region.