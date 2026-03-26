Bávaro Beach ranked among world’s most relaxing beaches

Bávaro Beach, located in Punta Cana, has been ranked among the most relaxing beaches in the world, according to a global study by Hot Spring Spas featured in Travel + Leisure.

The Caribbean destination secured the No. 9 spot worldwide, thanks to its calm, crystal-clear waters protected by coral reefs and its iconic coconut palm-lined shoreline. The report highlights that natural beach settings like Bávaro offer key wellness benefits, including stress reduction, mental clarity, and overall relaxation—making them increasingly attractive to travelers seeking restorative experiences.

The recognition adds to Bávaro Beach’s growing list of accolades. It was also named among the “Best Beaches in the Caribbean” in the 2026 Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” awards by Tripadvisor, ranking in the top five with thousands of positive reviews. With its combination of natural beauty, tranquility, and world-class tourism infrastructure, Bávaro Beach continues to position the Dominican Republic as a leading destination for beach and wellness travel.