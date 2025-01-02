Abinader arrives in Puerto Rico for Governor’s inauguration
Puerto Rico.- President Luis Abinader arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday to attend the inauguration of the new governor, Jenniffer A. González Colón. He departed the Dominican Republic at 9:00 a.m. from the San Isidro Air Base, where he was seen off by Defense Minister Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre and Dominican Air Force Commander General Floreal T. Suárez Martínez.
The president was accompanied by a delegation including Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, Vice-Foreign Minister Opinio Díaz Vargas, DGII Director Luis Valdez, Presidential Office Director Noelia Shephard, and CUSEP Head Major General Jimmy Arias Grullón. Dominican Consul César Cedeño and Presidential Press Director Daniel García Archibald also joined the group.
President Abinader is scheduled to return to the Dominican Republic later in the afternoon after attending the ceremonial event.