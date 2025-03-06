Haiti opens third international airport in Les Cayes

Port-au-Prince.- Haiti has inaugurated its third international airport in Les Cayes, a quieter region in the country’s southwest, providing an alternative to the violence-stricken capital, Port-au-Prince. The newly upgraded Antoine Simon Airport now joins Toussaint Louverture Airport in Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haïtien Airport in the north, enhancing both international connectivity and internal mobility.

The launch was officially led by Leslie Voltaire, head of the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT), who highlighted the airport’s role in fostering economic growth in the Southern department. The renovation project extended the runway and upgraded facilities to meet international standards, equipping the airport with essential services such as immigration and customs. The new terminal is expected to ease travel within Haiti, especially amid frequent roadblocks set up by armed gangs.

The move comes after escalating violence forced the closure of Toussaint Louverture Airport in November 2023, when gangs attacked the facility, forcing a Spirit Airlines flight to divert to the Dominican Republic. By establishing a secure alternative in Les Cayes, Haiti aims to restore stability to its aviation sector and strengthen its global connections.