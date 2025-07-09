Haiti condemns arson attack on iconic Hotel Oloffson

Haiti.- The Haitian government has condemned the destruction of the iconic Hotel Oloffson as an “intolerable act” after armed gangs set it ablaze over the weekend. The hotel, a historic landmark in Port-au-Prince known for its cultural and architectural significance, was reduced to ruins in what officials described as a “criminal act of unspeakable violence.” The government vowed that those responsible would face justice.

The arson was carried out by members of the ‘Vivre Ensemble’ gang coalition, led by ex-police officer Jimmy Cherisier, alias “Barbecue.” The attack took place in an area long controlled by gangs, sparking national and international outrage. The government lamented the loss of a “part of the soul” of the nation and called on citizens to unite against the growing wave of gang violence. “They are now attacking our culture, our identity, what makes us a people,” read the official statement, urging for national mobilization and unity.

Once a hub for artists, writers, and international visitors—including author Graham Greene, who wrote The Comedians while staying there—the Hotel Oloffson symbolized Haiti’s rich heritage. Authorities pledged to use every resource to dismantle the gangs, stating firmly: “This crime against the nation will not go unpunished.”