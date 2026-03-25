Middle East conflict persists amid proposed 15-point peace plan

Washington, D.C.- Fighting in the Middle East continued this Wednesday despite a peace initiative announced by President Donald Trump, with Iran launching missiles and drones toward Israel and the Gulf, while Israeli forces carried out strikes in Tehran and Lebanon.

Trump stated that the United States and Iran are currently engaged in negotiations to end the conflict that began on February 28. He said key officials, including Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are involved. Reports indicate Washington has proposed a 15-point plan, possibly through mediation by Pakistan, including a one-month ceasefire, restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program, and an end to its support for regional allies such as Hezbollah and Hamas. In exchange, Iran would receive sanctions relief and backing for civilian nuclear development.

The proposal also calls for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, a key route for global oil supply. Iran has reportedly eased restrictions, allowing safer passage for non-hostile vessels, which helped lower oil prices after they surged above US$100 per barrel during the conflict. However, Iranian officials have denied ongoing negotiations, while U.S. media report the deployment of 3,000 additional American troops to the region.