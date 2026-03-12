The real reason startups leave the Dominican Republic: another million-dollar founder chimes in

By Jonathan Joel Mentor | @jonathanjmentor

The Dominican startup ecosystem has internalized a dangerous shortcut: the belief that relocation equals legitimacy.

When a company begins to show traction, the playbook is familiar. Incorporate abroad. Shift leadership outward. Reframe the narrative. Signal seriousness not through systems, but through proximity—to capital, to regulators, to markets perceived as “real.”

This reflex is understandable. It is also costly.

After years of advising founders and studying which Dominican and Caribbean companies actually earn international trust, a harder truth keeps reasserting itself:

Most Dominican startups do not leave because they are ready to scale.

They leave because they did not build to scale in the first place.

I have heard this consistently from Dominican innovators – from Santo Domingo to New York to Boston.

The same pattern appears across the Dominican startup ecosystem. Institutional capital allocators and operators building capital-intensive startups often share the same view. I explored this idea further in a recent interview with Ricky Michel Presbot, CEO of Ualett.

What separates the Dominican founders who endure from those who relocate prematurely is not ambition or geography.

It is whether they internalize institutional discipline early—or attempt to borrow it later.

Legitimacy Is Being Outsourced

Relocation has quietly become a substitute for rigor.

Instead of building compliance capacity internally, companies import it.

Instead of designing for scrutiny, they try to avoid it.

Instead of operationalizing trust, they rebrand for it.

This works—briefly. But sophisticated capital does not reward motion. It rewards architecture.

Investors, regulators, and partners eventually ask the same questions:

How are decisions made?

Where does risk live?

What happens when things break?

Address changes do not answer those questions. Systems do.

“We Structured Ourselves As If We Were Already Regulated”

Ualett is often cited as proof that “serious” companies must be “based abroad.” That reading misses the lesson.

Ualett operates from the United States and serves the U.S. market. Yet its most consequential decision was not geographic—it was philosophical.

“Operating from the U.S. means you’re held to very high standards from day one—data, antifraud, risk controls, user expectations,” Ricky told me. “Even in areas that aren’t fully regulated yet, we chose to structure ourselves as if they were.”

This choice predates scale. It predates institutional pressure. And it mirrors what I have heard repeatedly from founders building credible companies across sectors.

At HEVA, Dominican founder Alex Hector Terrero ensured capital discipline was framed as a prerequisite, not a milestone.

At Macrocycle, Stwart Peña Feliz who took his Dominican startup all the way to Forbes started designing for scrutiny long before it arrived.

At Educology, Arlette Palacio, a Dominican founder, competed globally at eMerge America conference in Miami knowing all too well her sophisticated platform demands foreign capital.

The pattern is unmistakable: companies that survive institutional exposure behave as though they are already exposed.

Distributed Operations Are an Operating Decision, Not a Cost Decision

Ualett supports its U.S. operation with process, data, and technical teams in the Dominican Republic, alongside customer operations in Colombia. This is often mischaracterized as labor arbitrage.

It is not.

This is a deliberately engineered distributed system designed to increase resilience, maintain capital efficiency, and preserve execution velocity under regulatory pressure.

“What founders often underestimate,” Ricky said, “is that having teams in different countries isn’t just about geography. It’s about aligning processes, controls, culture, and speed.”

Distributed operations amplify strengths only when governance is intentional. Without that, they magnify fragility.

Many founders scale headcount before control.

They add complexity before coherence.

When failure follows, relocation is blamed—rather than design.

Why Leaving Still Feels Inevitable

There are real structural frictions pushing Dominican startups outward.

Access to specialized capital remains uneven.

International networks are fragmented.

Regulatory frameworks lag technological reality.

“Those frictions exist,” Ricky acknowledged. “They naturally push companies outward.”

But geography explains less than founders assume.

The companies that transition most smoothly into global markets share a defining trait: they behave as if legitimacy must be earned operationally, not inferred by jurisdiction.

When execution is credible, geography becomes context—not constraint.

The Most Persistent Misdiagnosis

From the outside, observers often claim the Dominican Republic lacks capital.

It does not.

“Capital usually follows confidence in execution,” Ricky told me.

International investors assess teams less by origin than by operational memory:

Have they operated under real compliance pressure?

Have they absorbed risk without improvisation?

Can they scale process, not just product?

In a recent conversation I had with a recognized Dominican investor based in Santo Domingo, his assessment of a potential high-growth pre-seed opportunity was blunt: he doesn’t invest in founders who are “playing entrepreneur.”

That posture is often mistaken for rigor. In practice, it reflects a mispricing of pre-seed risk.

Early-stage venture capital exists precisely to underwrite uncertainty—before institutional polish, mature processes, or execution optics appear.

When pre-seed or pre-revenue risk is dismissed as unseriousness, the ecosystem opts out of its own pipeline.

And when early capital is treated as “someone else’s job,” economy-building innovation predictably migrates to markets with more patient capital and a clearer understanding of how scalable companies are actually formed.

This conclusion echoes what emerged in conversations with HEVA and Macrocycle: Dominican talent is not scarce.

Investor readiness in Dominican Republic is immature, if not ill-educated.

Exportable IP Is Built, Not Branded

Exportable intellectual property is often treated as a narrative milestone—something announced once traction appears.

Ualett treats it as a construction problem.

“For us, exportable IP means technology that can compete in demanding markets without depending on a local story,” Ricky said. “Strong data systems, robust architecture, real risk controls, and deep understanding of a specific user.”

When those conditions are met, origin becomes additive. Not explanatory.

Regulation Is Not the Threat — Uncertainty Is

If there is one structural change that would accelerate the Dominican Republic’s emergence as a producer of venture-scale companies, it is not deregulation.

It is clarity.

“Not less regulation,” Ricky emphasized. “More predictable, understandable rules for digital innovation.”

Clear frameworks reduce uncertainty. Uncertainty suppresses capital. Suppressed capital forces founders to seek legitimacy elsewhere.

This is a systems problem, not a confidence problem.

Where These Conversations Must Compound

What makes this moment distinctive is convergence.

Across fintech, infrastructure, and capital allocation, founders operating at the highest levels are independently articulating the same diagnosis: legitimacy is built through execution, not relocation.

That is why Digital Nomad Summit Santo Domingo, from Successment exists.

Not to introduce these ideas—but to compress them. To move them from private conversations into shared institutional understanding.

To align founders, investors, and policymakers around what exportable innovation actually demands.

Because the future of Dominican, Caribbean, and Latin American innovation will not be decided by who leaves first.

It will be decided by who builds institutions early—and who never needs to leave at all.

