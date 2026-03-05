Canadian family seeks consular help after deadly accident in La Romana

Colleen Fullerton, a 67-year-old Canadian baker, died Sunday in a traffic accident at the Cumayasa 10 curve along the Autovía del Este in Villa Hermosa, La Romana province. She was traveling with her husband, John Fullerton, who was seriously injured and remains hospitalized, reportedly awaiting spinal surgery.

Their daughter, Amanda Fullerton of Lockport, said she learned of her mother’s death through media reports after receiving a distressing call from her uncle, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. She has since appealed to Canadian consular officials for assistance, stating she has been unable to obtain official information about her father’s condition and is requesting that a representative be sent to the hospital where he is being treated. The family, who own a mechanic’s workshop, fears the injuries could prevent him from returning to work.

The couple had originally planned to travel to Cuba but changed their destination following a travel advisory issued by Global Affairs Canada urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the island. Media reports indicate that tour operator Sunwing Vacations, which organized the trip and bus transportation, will cover the costs of repatriating Colleen Fullerton’s remains to Canada as well as John Fullerton’s medical expenses. The family has also contacted a lawyer as they seek answers about the cause of the accident.